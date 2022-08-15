'Pushpa' Music Director Devi Sri Prasad To Hoist Indian Flag At New York's Times Square

To mark 75 years of India's independence, Pushpa: The Rise music director Devi Sri Prasad who won critical appreciation for his creation, is all set to hoist the tricolour at Times Square in New York on the Independence Day-eve. An elated and proud music director, who has delivered several chartbusters, took to Twitter to make this announcement.

For those unknown, the Empire State Building will be lit with the vibrancy of India’s national flag. The music composer’s presence on such a grand and memorable occasion will bring pride to every countryman. Read on to know more about how the composer felt about being given such an honour.

Pushpa music director to hoist the Indian flag at Times Square

Devi Sri Prasad expressed his heart-warming emotions on receiving the honour of hoisting the National flag at Time Square on Twitter and wrote, “I am honored to have composed the HAR GHAR TIRANGA song for our country, and I am humbled to be the Guest of Honor during flag hosting in Times Square and this ceremonial lighting at Empire State Building, New York."

I am truly honoured 2 be invited as d GUEST OF HONOUR for d Ceremonial Lighting of EMPIRE STATE BUILDING in NEW YORK

&

INDIAN FLAG HOISTING at TIMES SQUARE🇮🇳



on d eve of

75th INDEPENDENCE DAY of INDIA 🇮🇳❤️



organised by d Federation Of Indian Associations (FIA)



JAI HIND🙏🏻🎶 pic.twitter.com/0QEZbdZezA — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) August 13, 2022

According to various media reports, as an Indian, getting to represent his country across the waters has just swelled the music composer’s chest with pride. He felt blessed to represent his country and homeland beyond domestic waters.

The event has been organised by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA). Interestingly, megastar Kamal Haasan too will be in the United States on India's 75th Independence Day. He will hoist the National Flag at an event organised by the Association of Indo-Americans. The actor will also be honoured for completing 63 years in the Indian film industry. The AIA will also be celebrating 75 successful days of the star’s recent blockbuster Vikram.

Meanwhile, the music director who is known for rendering some foot-tapping numbers, is currently working to give some more peppy tracks through his upcoming projects, including Pushpa 2 and Bawaal. For the unknown, popularly known as DSP, he is best known for his work in Telugu and Tamil films. He is also a recipient of nine Filmfare Awards.



IMAGE: Instagram/ThisisDSP/Unsplash