Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' OTT Release Today: How To Watch Pushpa Online? Check Release Time

Allu Arjun's latest outing, Pushpa: The Rise, witnessed an amazing theatrical run for three weeks. The film, which was released in Telugu and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada, has broken box office records and was welcomed by the audience with an open heart. Even after its third week, the film continued to rule the box office, not only in India but in the overseas market as well. The Pan-India movie is now set to arrive on the viewers' home screens via an OTT platform.

Pushpa: The Rise is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. The film is expected to do wonders and earn more through the streaming giant. Here are all the details about when and where to watch the South star's action drama.

When and Where to watch Pushpa online?

Pushpa: The Rise's digital release is scheduled for January 7, 2022. The film will arrive on the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video in four languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Taking to their Twitter handle, Amazon Prime Video announced the much-awaited news. Along with a poster, the OTT platform wrote, "He'll fight. He'll run. He'll jump. But he won't succumb! Watch #PushpaOnPrime, Jan. 7 In Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada." The film will be available on the platform from 8 pm.

Details about Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise followed Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler who aims to become the kingpin of illegal business. The film's story shows the character's rise, his love story with Rashmika Mandanna's Sri Valli and also the arrival of his arch-enemy, IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, essayed by Fahadh Faasil. The film marked Rashmika Mandanna's first pan-India outing and the Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil's Telugu debut.

The movie came out a week before Christmas, on December 17, 2021. It also cast Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vennela Kishore and Harish Uthaman in supporting roles. The film was helmed by Sukumar, while Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar bankrolled it. The movie, which is only the first part of the series, has reportedly crossed the Rs 300 crores benchmark at the worldwide box office.

Image: Twitter/PrimeVideoIN