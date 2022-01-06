'Pushpa': Samantha Prabhu Shares Fun BTS Video Of 'Oo Antava' Dance Rehearsal; Watch

Actor Samantha Prabhu has made a name for herself in the film industry for covering a variety of roles over the course of her career. From a shy girl in Makkhi to a powerful villain in The Family Man 2, the actor recently stunned her fans with her sensuous avatar in the Allu Arjun starrer blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise for the song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava. The song marked the actor's first dance number with Allu Arjun who is known for his exceptional dancing skills.

Choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, the peppy rhythm of the song mixed with its suggestive lyrics made up for complex dance sequences. The actor demonstrated great patience and determination to learn the choreography. Showing a glimpse into her hard work, Samantha shared the BTS video of her rehearsals for the song.

Samantha shares BTS of Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava

Taking to her official YouTube channel, Samantha dropped a short clip of her rehearsals for the song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava. The video showed the actor sweating it out in the rehearsal move whilst learning the complex choreography which needed strong footwork and fast pace movements. In the video, the 34-year-old is heard saying that the choreographers are killing her considering the intensity of the practice.

Samantha shared the video by writing, ''Here's a small part of my rehearsals. Often things we practice so much for don't make it to the screens and here's a short sneak peek into this amazing choreo that I absolutely had fun learning.'' In an Instagram post earlier, the actor talked about how being sexy is hard work as she wrote, ''I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up ...but being sexy is next level hard work....phew #ooantavaooooantava Thank you for the love''

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise emerged as one of the biggest films of 2021 as it minted over Rs 300 crore at the box office across the world. The makers are now all set to release the second part of the film in several Indian languages to reach as many audiences as possible.

(Image: Instagram/@samantha.akkineni__)