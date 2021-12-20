Samantha Prabhu Shares Glimpse From 'Oo Antava'; Says 'being Sexy Next Level Hard Work'

Actor Samantha Prabhu recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her latest song Oo Antava. from Pushpa: The Rise, The actor also shared a poster and penned a note about her experience of filming the dance number. The 34-year-old actor received a lot of criticism over her bold look in her first-ever item song.

Samantha Prabhu shares picture from 'Oo Antava'

The actor took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a picture of hooking a step with Allu Arjun. She captioned the post, "I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up ...but being sexy is next level hard work....phew #ooantavaooooantava Thank you for the love." Samatha Prabhu opened about the challenges she faced while shooting for the song and how she managed to match the energy with Allu Arjun. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a shiny purple blouse, while Allu Arjun can be seen flashing his rowdy look from the film.

Samantha Prabhu had shot for the song with the lead star Allu Arjun at a film studio in Hyderabad. The song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and the music composition is done by Devi Shri Prasad and the dance is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Several reports were suggesting that the actor charged a whopping Rs 1.5 crore fee to star in the dance number opposite Allu Arjun.

But, on the release of the song 'Oo Antava', fans flooded the comments section with positive messages. Several fans also expressed their excitement for the official release of the song, while a few others dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. Pushpa: The Rise stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The Indian Telugu language action-drama film revolves around the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sanders. Written and directed by Sukumar, the film has been produced by Muthri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

The film that got released on December 17, 2021, in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi languages, received mixed reviews from critics. Meanwhile, the makers have also announced a sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule, which is scheduled to begin production in 2022.

