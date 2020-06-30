'Pushpa' Shooting To Resume In Nalgonda Forest In Telangana Soon?

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa shooting will soon resume in Telangana, claimed a media report published on Monday. The media report also stated that the makers have decided to shift the shooting location of the upcomer from a dense forest in Kerala to the Nalgonda forest in Telangana. Reportedly, the makers decided to change the shooting location of the forthcoming film in the wake of the pandemic.

Reportedly, Pushpa's first schedule was wrapped before the lockdown was imposed. The first schedule of Pushpa was shot in a dense forest in Kerala. Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is set in the backdrop of Seshachalam Hills, where Allu Arjun will essay the role of a smuggler. Pushpa directed by Sukumar marks the third collaboration of director and Allu. They previously worked in movies like Arya and Arya 2.

Pushpa: Cast and crew details

Pushpa cast also includes actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore and Anish Kuruvilla in pivotal roles. Gang Leader fame Miroslaw Kuba Brozek will crank the camera while Karthika Srinivas will edit the film. Pushpa is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili under their banner Mythri Movie Makers. A few days ago, the makers of Pushpa released the first look of the upcomer, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

What's next for Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun?

Allu Arjun is yet to sign a new film. However, his Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna will soon make her Kollywood debut. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in Bakkiyaraj Kannan's Sultan. Although nothing much about the film has been revealed, but reports have it that the movie will feature Karthi and Rashmika in lead roles.

Meanwhile, reports also claim that actor Yogi Babu has been signed by the makers for a pivotal role in the upcomer. Thereafter, the actor is reported to start work on her production venture. Although nothing much has been revealed, however, reports have it that the actor will make an official announcement soon after lockdown ends.

