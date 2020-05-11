Allu Arjun's Film 'Pushpa' To Be A 100% 'Make In India' Project; Read Details Here

Allu Arjun is prepping up for his upcoming Telugu film Pushpa, which marks his third collaboration with filmmaker Sukumar. According to media reports, the film will be a 100% 'make in India' project. The main objective behind this is to provide employment to the workers from the Indian film industry.

Reportedly, the film has an expensive 6-minute chase-cum action sequence. It is reported that the chase scene will cost the makers around ₹6 crores. Allu Arjun has been coaching intensively to put life in this spectacular sequence. Reportedly, the visuals and the action in this chase scene will be the first of a kind for an Indian film.

Keeping in mind the ongoing crisis in terms of employment in the Indian film industry because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers of the film have decided not to proceed with the idea of hiring International action choreographers. The makers have decided to make the film Pushpa a 100 per cent 'Make In India' project.

Reportedly, the makers of the film will be hiring Indian stunt choreographers from South India who are methodically planning an extensive and elaborate stunt performance.

Superstar Allu Arjun has reportedly started the pre-production work of his upcoming film Pushpa. Allu Arjun's Pushpa marks his initial pan-India project. The film will be releasing in five languages that is Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. If reports are to be believed, Allu Arjun's Pushpa is a forest-based thriller film which will reportedly be based on red sandalwood smuggling.

The first look poster of Allu Arjun's Pushpa was unveiled last month on the occasion of the actor's birthday. The poster of the film features Allu Arjun in an intense and fierce look. The makers of Pushpa have not yet revealed the entire cast and crew of the film. Reportedly, Rashmika Mandanna will be playing the role of the leading lady in the film.

Here is a look at the poster of the film Pushpa

Allu Arjun's last film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo emerged as one of the biggest hits of his career. Allu Arjun is all set to comment shooting for the film Pushpa once the lockdown is lifted. In an interview with a media publication, he revealed that his project with Sukumar is going to be one of the toughest projects of his career. Allu Arjun and Sukumar have previously collaborated for films like Arya and Arya 2.

According to media reports, Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India failed to meet the audiences' expectations. In the film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, Allu Arjun was essaying the role of a military man. Post the movie's debacle, Allu Arjun reportedly took a break to analyze what went wrong with the film. For about two years, Allu Arjun did not sign any films. But the actor made a comeback with his power-packed film Ala Vaikuntapuramlo which the audience highly appreciated.

