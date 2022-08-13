Last Updated:

'Pushpa' Star Allu Arjun Turns Down Whopping Rs 10 Crore Deal To Endorse A Liquor Brand

Allu Arjun has reportedly rejected a Rs 10 crore deal to promote a liquor brand. Earlier, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have faced flak for their endorsements.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Allu Arjun

IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ @ALLUARJUN


Superstar Allu Arjun became a household name following his performance in Pushpa and developed an extremely dedicated fanbase across the globe. Keeping up with his brand name, the actor reportedly rejected a deal to promote a Pan Masala brand a few months ago and has again said no to a 'gutka and liquor brand'.

As per columnist and Film Industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, Arjun was offered a whopping Rs 10 crore to promote the liquor brand, however, keeping in line with his 'principles', the actor refused. 

Pushpa star Allu Arjun turns down whopping Rs 10 crore deal

Taking to his Twitter handle today, August 13, Manobala Vijayabalan mentioned, "#AlluArjun denied a ₹10 cr offer from gutka and liquor brand. Currently, he is charging ₹7.5 cr for brand endorsements. Kudos to the star for following his principles." 

Earlier, superstars like  Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and more have faced flak for endorsing a Pan Masala brand. Even Mahesh Babu recently came under fire for a similar endorsement. 

Shortly after Mahesh Babu grabbed eyeballs online for his 'Bollywood can't afford me' remark, netizens called out the Sarkaru Vaari Paata hitmaker for endorsing the Pan Masala brand. They also called out his 'hypocrisy' and 'double standards' as they expressed displeasure with his endorsement. 

More on Allu Arjun's work front 

His last flick Pushpa emerged as one of the biggest entertainers of the year 2021 and received praise from both the audience and critics alike. It also starred  Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, while Fahadh Faasil played the lead antagonist. It has been written and directed by Sukumar. Makers are now leaving no stone unturned in making its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule

IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ @ALLUARJUN

