'Pushpa' Star Allu Arjun Visits Late Actor Puneeth Rajkumar's Family, See Pictures

After witnessing the smashing success of his latest release Pushpa: The Rise, actor Allu Arjun’s recent sweet gesture has been winning the hearts of his fans. The actor recently paid a visit to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s family and spent a few hours talking to them. The late Kannada star had passed away on October 29, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

According to various media reports, the actor was hospitalised at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital after complaining of chest pain while exercising at the gym following which he breathed his last. Ever since the actor had passed away, several Tollywood stars have been visiting the actor’s house while paying their tribute and meeting the family who is still coping with the great loss. During his visit, Allu Arjun met Puneeth’s brother Shivarajkumar and his wife Geetha Shivarajkumar.

Allu Arjun meets late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's family

In the first picture, Allu Arjun can be seen indulging in a conversation with Puneeth’s brother while in the second he can be seen posing with Geetha and Shivarajkumar. The actor’s absence is not only missed by all South Indian cinema fans or followers, but by the industry members as well. When Puneeth passed away, much of South India's young stars, technicians, and cinemas came to Bangalore and had a glimpse of Puneeth's mortal remains. Apart from paying their last tribute, several dignitaries continue to come to their residence to express their grief and offer condolences to the family.

After meeting the family, the actor even reportedly paid a visit to Puneet's grave in Kantirava studio to offer his tribute and pray for the departed soul. Meanwhile, the grieving fans of the actor witnessed a surprise from the makers of Puneeth’s last film James. On Republic Day, the makers of the film unveiled the poster of the upcoming movie that showed the late actor playing the role of a soldier. As per a recent report by BollywoodLife, Puneeth Rajkumar's final film will arrive a day before Holi. The film is reportedly scheduled to release on March 17, which also happens to be the late superstar's birth anniversary. On the other hand, Allu Arjun has been receiving a terrific response for his last outing Pushpa released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The Sivakumar directorial also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/Puneethrajkumaronline/Twitter/@ManobalaV