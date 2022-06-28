R Madhavan Introduces Suriya To Nambi Narayanan On 'Rocketry' Sets; 'my Very Close Friend'

R Madhavan recently dropped a clip from the sets of his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, where he can be seen introducing superstar Suriya to the original Nambi Narayanan. Suriya will be seen in a cameo appearance in Rocketry's Tamil version, which is all set to release alongside the film's Hindi and English titles on July 1.

The clip shows Madhavan introducing 'his very close friend' Suriya to the former ISRO scientist, following which the trip gets into a conversation. The Jai Bhim star looked shocked to see R Madhavan standing next to Nambi Narayanan in the scientist's getup, however, he eventually got comfortable.

R Madhavan introduces Suriya to Nambi Narayanan on the sets of Rocketry

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, June 28, Madhavan shared the 43-second long clip, while revealing that Nambi Narayanan is a huge fan of Suriya and his father. "Only my bro @actorsuriya can make me feel so good and react like this. Nambi sir is a huge fan of my bro and his father. #rocketrythefilm," he mentioned. Take a look.

Fans were in awe of Suriya's reaction and dropped comments like, "Suriya was looking so happy," "Priceless Reaction from Suriya na," and "such a humble actor he is my all-time favourite," among other things.

Madhavan earlier spoke about Suriya's collaboration with him, revealing that the latter didn't charge a penny for the role. According to Hindustan Times, Madhavan stated, "Suriya flew down to Mumbai’s Mehboob studio with his staff and shot for the scene. He booked his own flight tickets and didn’t even charge a penny for his work."

More about Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

The film chronicles the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested in 1994. Also starring Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donaiche, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar in supporting roles, the film is all set to release on July 1. Madhavan has also directed, produced and written the film.

