R Madhavan Posts BTS Video Of Shooting In Bhopal 'with Tons Of Precaution'; Watch

R Madhavan posted a video on Instagram on March 22, 2021, that showed the team of his upcoming project getting everything ready while adhering to all the precautions they were being asked to maintain. As the caption to his video, he said that he was in Bhopal for the shoot and that they were shooting keeping in mind all of the precautions that were in place. He said, “Shoot in Bhopal... with tons of precautions”. The video that he posted first showed the crew of the project conversing amongst themselves as they figured out the modalities of how to carry on.

R Madhavan's shoot amidst precautions

R Madhavan then turned his camera to show the room where they were sitting which had a wooden ceiling from which a lone fan hung. The small room was crammed with people for the shoot. Madhavan then turned the camera to himself as he smiled for the camera and his viewers. R Madhavan can be seen sporting a pair of oversized glasses and salt and pepper facial hair. He is wearing a black and white checkered shirt. After showing a glimpse of himself for a mere few seconds, he turned the camera around again and showed the crew of Amriki Pandit at work once again.

R Madhavan’s fans and followers took to the comments to express their views on the video the actor had posted. Some said that they were from Bhopal as well and were happy to find representation in the industry. Others wished the actor luck and said they were looking forward to seeing him on the big screen. A few people also commented saying that they found R Madhavan to be looking extremely cute in the video. Most of the comments were in the form of appreciative emojis for the actor. The video has received a total of 39.8k likes and 183 comments and still counting.

On February 18, 2021, one of R Madhavan’s photos showed that he had received a huge honour. His caption explained this picture where he was wearing a graduation cap and gown. He said in his caption, “So very humbled and grateful on being conferred the degree of Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.) by DY Patil Education Society, Kolhapur. This is an honour and a responsibility now.”

