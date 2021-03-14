R Madhavan Shows Video Of 'new Fruit' On His Terrace, Dia Mirza Says She Is 'envious'

R Madhavan and Dia Mirza appeared together in the romantic-drama film titled Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein two decades ago and the pair is still loved and adored by the audiences. Both of them had a virtual reunion during the lockdown and talked about several topics including their film, working together again, and Madhavan's love for farming and nature. Dia Mirza spoke about how many people don't know that the 3 Idiots star is an 'urban farmer' and has been growing his own vegetables in the city.

R Madhavan talks about farming

In a video uploaded by India News, actors Dia Mirza and R Madhavan can be seen conversing about the latter's love for farming. Dia says that she is envious of Maddy's habit of growing his own vegetables and has been wanting to do the same but hasn't gotten around to it. She further stated that it was the lockdown that made her realize that it is very essential to start urban farming and start harvesting her own food. When asked about how he started farming, Madhavan started by praising his co-star about her being an environmental activist and also said that he has immense respect for her because of what she does.

Coming back to farming, the Tanu Weds Manu actor stated that a friend of his instilled the farming bug in him. He explained that he enjoys playing golf and anyway spends a lot of time amidst nature and the idea of hydroponic farming told to him by his friend really got him thinking. He revealed that hydroponic farming is a system of growing crops without soil, often called soilless farming. He started growing the vegetables at his terrace in Mumbai and revealed that at the end of five months, he had vegetables like capsicum, onion, garlic, different types of tomatoes, melons, etc.

R Madhavan also stated that he has realized the value of eating seasonal vegetables and not the genetically modified vegetables provided all year long and how the intake of seasonal food helps in better digestion and makes one feel better. He added that because of his habit of growing his own food, his respect for farmers has gone through the roof, and his produce feeds his family of six people a minimum of 3-4 days a week. The actor also emphasized the use of natural compost as a fertilizer and not switching to chemicals to make the plants grow faster.

