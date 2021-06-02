R Madhavan's Wife Sarita Has The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Him; Check Out

3 Idiots actor R Madhavan celebrated his 51st birthday on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He welcomed this special day with simple celebrations, alongside his beloved family of 3, including his wife and son, in Dubai. Pouring her heart out on the occasion of his birthday, R Madhavan's wife, Sarita Madhavan, shared a heartwarming post on her Instagram handle wherein she called him the best husband and much more. Along with a compilation of various clips and photos of the actor with his loved ones, Sarita Madhavan penned her wishes and thoughts for her husband in the caption of the post.

R Madhavan's wife wishes him a happy birthday

June 1, marks actor R Madhavan's birthday, and his wife, Sarita, shared a heartfelt message for him whilst celebrating the special day this year. She took to her Instagram to share an IGTV video that showcased numerous moments from the actor’s life. “Happy birthday my sweetheart you are our world,” Sarita wrote for Maddy, in the caption of the post. She further proceeded to tell him how he is the best husband, the best father, the best son & son in law anybody could ever want.

Wishing her ‘love’ a happy birthday, Sarita concluded her thoughts by thanking Madhavan for everything he had ever done for them. Seen in the video posted by her on R Madhavan's birthday, is the actor alongside Sarita herself, their son, other family members, and even pets. From silly antics with his son to adventures and holidays to dinners and get-together parties, the video showcased Madhavan being a part of it all.

Wishes from well-wishers and birthday celebrations

The video posted by his wife was soon reshared on R Madhavan's Instagram story, by the actor himself. In the comments section of the post, countless fans and followers sent out birthday wishes to the actor while some friends and loved ones did so too. Sisters and popular actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shamita Shetty were also seen wishing Madhavan, while his wife Sarita thanked them on his behalf. The actor told Spotboye that he was going for a low-key birthday celebration this year with a dinner with Sarita and their son in Dubai, where the family currently is.

Promo Image: R Madhavan Instagram

