Raashii Khanna Calls Herself 'risk Taker', Says 'bored Of Playing Pretty-girl Being Loved'

Telugu actor Raashii Khanna, who recently surprised the audience with her antagonist role in Ajay Devgn starter Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, has confessed that playing a negative-shade character was a 'risk.' Calling herself a 'risk-taker,' Khanna revealed that she is 'bored of playing the same girl- pretty, being loved and not really making a mark, apart from love stories.'

Raashii Khanna on her negative role in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

In an interview with Hindustan Times recently, Khanna confessed that she had her own set of apprehensions when she chose the negative role, considering how audiences might have reacted negatively to this paradigm shift from the goody-good roles. Khanna noted that her character was 'very grey' and that she had to overcome the thought that 'the Indian milieu will judge and hate her.'

The 31-year-old actor elaborated that it was 'very risky to a play a girl like her, and enter the Hindi space with that character.' Furthermore, Raashii Khanna opened up about why she opted for the challenging role and said, "It is very rare that you get to play a character like mine. I had to convince myself. We are actors and nothing without risks. If they hated it, I would have moved on."

The actor also shared that she has not had time to absorb the reactions for Rudra. She said she is in the 'zen-mode' and has not been able to sink it in as she is constantly shooting and didn't have time to look at it. Khanna further added that her family and friends were shocked as in South films, they have always seen her playing the girl-next-door characters. "But suddenly they went ‘oh my God’ after seeing me as a vamp. It was great coming from them," she said.

Moreover, the Imaikaa Nodigal actor added that the only way one grows as an actor is by 'pushing boundaries' and that she is on the correct path. "Even my directors in Yodhha said I look completely different," she concluded.

For the unversed, Raashii Khanna is all set to be seen next with Shahid Kapoor in the web series helmed by Raj and DK. She will also appear alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Yodhha.