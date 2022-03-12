As the audience all around the world were awaiting the release of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer period romantic drama, Radhe Shyam, the movie recently hit the screens and left the fans in astonishment. The movie has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages and is currently running in theatres.

Set in the backdrop of the 1970s in Europe, the movie follows the life of a palmist named Vikramaditya, who struggles between his destiny and the love of his life. The movie has two soundtracks for Telugu and Hindi versions with Justin Prabhakaran as the composer of the Telugu one while Mithoon and Manan Bhardwaj back the Hindi version. The movie score has been composed by the notable Telugu musician, S Thaman. Read further ahead to get the full updates on how much the movie earned on the first day of its release.

Radhe Shyam Day 1 Box Office Collection

As the fans were already thrilled to watch Prabhas' film, Radhe Shyam, everyone was expecting it to be a massive box office opening similar to that of the recently released films namely Bheemla Nayak, Gangubai Kathiawadi and others. As per Filmibeat, Radhe Shyam opened at the box office with a bang with a whopping Rs 28 Crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

On the other hand, the Hindi version of the film garnered around Rs 6 Crore. It was further reported that the movie has been doing extremely well overseas as well with hitting the 1 Million dollar mark at the US box office on the very first day.

Radhe Shyam cast

With Prabhas and Pooja Hegde essaying the lead role of Vikramaditya and Prerna respectively, other prominent artists in the movie included Bhagyashree, Sathyaraj as Paramahamsa in the Hindi version, Krishnam Raju as Paramahamsa in the Telugu version, Jagapathi Babu, Priyadarshi, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Jayaram, Sathyan, Flora Jacob as Indira Gandhi, among others.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ACTORPRABHAS