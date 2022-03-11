South superstar Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's latest film Radhe Shyam recently hit theatres across the country. The film was one of the most anticipated movies of Prabhas as the actor returned to the big screens after almost three years. The Bahubali star's romantic avatar in this romance drama created a buzz among the fans ever since it was announced. While fans are enjoying the film in theatres, here is how they are reacting to this Prabhas starrer.

Radhe Shyam is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of Europe of the 1970s. The film sees how a gripping love story between a palm reader and a teacher unfolds. The makers of the movie called it the "biggest war between love and destiny." The film's songs topped the playlists of music buffs soon after they were released. Radhe Shyam is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, while Bhushan Kumar, Pramod Praseedha and Vamsi have bankrolled it.

Radhe Shyam Twitter review

Soon after the romance drama hit the theatres, the micro-blogging site Twitter saw a plethora of reactions from netizens. Viewers could not help but laud Prabhas for his acting skills. A fan of Prabhas wrote, "Being a Prabhas fan I feel that the movie is a sureshot blockbuster and from a neutral audience’s perspective it’s a good movie with nice storyline and grand visuals! So don’t believe any hate comments or negative reviews and enjoy Radhe Shyam movie in theatres near you."

Another Twitter user wrote, "This movie has taken Indian Cinema to next level. That climax is just spell-bounding. Ship sequence chudatanki malli malli veltharu. @director_radhaa bro, your name will be Radha Cameron from now!"

Being a #Prabhas fan I feel that the movie is a sureshot blockbuster and from a neutral audience’s perspective it’s a good movie with nice storyline and grand visuals! So don’t believe any hate comments or negative reviews and enjoy #RadheShyam movie in theaters near you ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/s5GXWpSEUc — Geronimo7119 (@sunnypvsk_krish) March 10, 2022

#RadheShyam

This movie has taken Indian Cinema to next level.

That climax is just spell-bounding.

Ship sequence chudatanki malli malli veltharu.@director_radhaa bro, your name will be Radha Cameron from now!#Prabhas pic.twitter.com/R3Ss8jcCFU — Sunny Westside (@above_armour) March 10, 2022

1st half lo oka scene lo fight pettochu but Radha deliberately avoided it. Pre interval train episode nundi interview varaku wow 🔥🔥



Pace, BGM, Curiosity extraordinary ga build chesadu. Top notch



Immediate ga @MusicThaman ki gudi ready cheyyandi.. adem bgm ra saami #RadheShyam pic.twitter.com/vmrDU0NLym — VK (@CheppanuBrother) March 10, 2022

Many viewers revealed the first half of the film was much more intriguing and interesting than the second one. A Twitter user penned, "First Half Radhe Shyam total craze at INOX New Delhi !! Radha Krishna Kumar direction has took a new fold merge in Hindi Market with 100% occupancy for the early morning show !" The fan was seemingly happy with Prabhas but not Pooja Hegde. He wrote, "Prabhas craze has ascended till north ! poojahegde as usual nothing!" Here is how others are reacting to the film.

First Half #RadheShyam total craze at INOX New Delhi !! #RadhaKrishnakumar direction has took a new fold merge in Hindi Market with 100% occupancy for the early morning show ! #Prabhas𓃵 craze has ascended till north ! #poojahegde as usual nothing! pic.twitter.com/fcaVeeh5lF — Dharma With Tejas (@DharmatejaRDY60) March 11, 2022

