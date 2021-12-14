Last Updated:

'Radhe Shyam': Prabhas-Pooja Starrer's Latest Track 'Udd Jaa Parindey' Teaser Out; Watch

Makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam' have dropped the teaser of its latest track 'Udd Jaa Parindey', which will be released on December 16.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Radhe Shyam

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DIRECTOR_RADHAA


Makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam have thrilled fans with its striking music score, as evident in the recently released tracks like Soch Liya, Aashiqui Aa Gayi and Ee Raathale. The teaser of its fourth track Udd Jaa Parindey has also been released today, showcasing Prabhas snowboarding in style. It has been crooned by Jubin Nautiyal, while Mithoon has composed, created and arranged the track. 

Directed by  Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam has created buzz ever since the leading duo's first look posters came out. The film, which is set in 1970's Europe, showcases Prabhas as palmist Vikramaditya who falls head over heels in love with Prerana, a Physician. 

Teaser of Radhe Shyam's track Udd Jaa Parindey released 

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, December 14, Prabhas unveiled the song poster and wrote, "Get ready to get on a dazzling journey with Vikramaditya via this song.". The teaser echoes the message "Love will fly with Udd Jaa Parindey". Take a look. 

The track comes days after the soul string number Soch Liya was released. The song encapsulated the pain the leading duo feels when they're separated. The video showcases Pooja and Prabhas' characters relishing their memories together while venturing out in the snow. The clip then panned to Pooja Hegde crying, with Prabhas in two minds about picking up the telephone to call her. He then jets off in a plane leaving Hegde in pain and sadness. Even Prabhas has only their memories to fall back on, as he misses her ardently. 

Prabhas' character teaser had been released on the occasion of his birthday in October this year. While introducing the role, the production banner noted that he was out to 'cast his spell & win everyone's heart!'. Apart from the leading duo, actors like Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Bhagyashree will essay supporting roles. Radhe Shyam is gearing up for release on January 14, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DIRECTOR_RADHAA)

Tags: Radhe Shyam, Prabhas, Pooja Hegde
First Published:
