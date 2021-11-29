'Radhe Shyam': Witness The Magic Of Love With Prabhas-Pooja's 'Aashiqui Aa Gayi' Teaser

After enticing fans with Radhe Shyam's first single Ee Raathale, makers have unveiled the teaser of yet another love ballad from the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer, titled Aashiqui Aa Gayi. The brief glimpse showcases the leading duo's romantic getaways against the backdrop of hills and beaches. The song has been composed, created, and arranged by Mithoon, while Arijit Singh has lent his soulful voice to it.

Makers teased the track with a poster yesterday, where Prabhas and Pooja can be seen lost in each other's eyes in a romantic setting inside curtains. The Hindi version of the track has been released, and the other versions, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, would be out at 7 PM. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film has created buzz ever since the leading duo's first look posters came out. The film, which is set in 1970's Europe, has an impeccable music score curated by Justin Prabhakaran.

Radhe Shyam's Aashiqui Aa Gayi teaser released

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, November 29, Prabhas shared the 36-second clip and wrote, "Here's the teaser of #AashiquiAaGayi in Hindi. Full song out on 1st December. Stay tuned!" Take a look.

The film's first track Ee Raathale was released earlier this month, with the animated, lyrical video showcasing Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's characters, Vikramaditya and Prerana swirling away in a car, on a boat, and even underwater. The track was rendered by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Harini Ivaturi, its Telugu version has been penned by Krishna Kanth, the Tamil version by Madhan Karky, Kannada version by Dhananjay Ranjan, and Malayalam version by Joe Paul.

The film's teaser had been released on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday in October this year. His character Vikramaditya was introduced as a Palmist, who can be seen lying on the floor with a background voice echoing "I know you, but I won't tell you, I can feel your heartbreak...." and the chain continues. While introducing the role, the production banner noted that he was out to 'cast his spell & win everyone's heart!'.

Apart from the leading duo, actors like Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Bhagyashree will be seen essaying supporting roles. The film has been shot across Hyderabad, Italy, and Georgia and will release on January 14, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ACTORPRABHAS)