'Radhe Shyam': Prabhas-Pooja Lost In Each Other's Eyes In New Poster Ahead Of Song Release

Radhe Shyam is considered one of the biggies set to release in the next couple of months. The film has been delayed by over a year since its original scheduled date, but the makers have kept fans excited for the film with regular releases related to the film. The latest move in this regard was the glimpse of the second single, Love Anthem.

The makers dropped a poster of the song, featuring the leads Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The teaser of the song will be released on Monday. However, netizens expressed their excitement for it.

Radhe Shyam second single Love Anthem teased by makers with a new poster

Prabhas and Pooja were lost in each other's eyes as they enjoyed a moment inside curtains. Sharing the poster on Instagram, the Baahubali star asked fans if they were ready to witness the 'magic of love.'

The Hindi version of the teaser will be out at 1 PM on Monday and the other versions, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, would be out at 7 PM.

The album of Radhe Shyam has been composed by Radhe Shyam. It was close to two weeks ago, when the makers have shared the first single Ee Raathale. The track was rendered by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Harini Ivaturi and the Telugu version was penned by Krishna Kanth, the Tamil version by Madhan Karky, Kannada version by Dhananjay Ranjan and Malayalam version by Joe Paul.

It was only a lyrical video and featured an animated video of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's characters, Vikramaditya and Prerana, as they travel in a car, on a boat and even swim underwater.

Radhe Shyam has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The plot is set in Europe of the '70s.

The teaser of the venture had previously been shared on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday on October 23.

Prabhas plays the role of a palmist in Radhe Shyam and the teaser featured him in a dapper avatar in a lavish home. The story seemed to revolve around predictions of a palmist, as the teaser, featured visuals of the headlines on Emergency and other world events are shown.

The film releases on January 14.