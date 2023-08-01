Rahman's Samara Gets New Release Date, To Clash With Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar

Rahman is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Samara. The film marks the directorial debut of Charles Joseph. However, on Tuesday (August 1), the makers shared an update about the film's release date.

Rahman predominately works in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu film industries.

A few days ago, the makers unveiled the trailer of Samara.

The movie also stars Mir Sarwar, Rahul Madhav, and Govind Krishna.

Why is Samara postponed?

The official Instagram page of Magic Frames announced that the film Samara stands postponed. The makers have released a new release date. The film was supposed to hit the theatres on August 4, but now it will release on August 11. The makers have not revealed the reason why the film is being pushed ahead, but the reports suggest that they have postponed the film owing to technical reasons. With the new release date, the film will clash with Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar at the box office.

The makers shared a new poster in which Rahman and Tamil actor Bharath Srinivasan can be seen standing on a cracked frozen lake. A few armed men and a helicopter can also be seen in the background. "#SamaraMovie - In Theatres August 11th," read the caption.

All you need to know about Samara

A few days ago, the makers unveiled the trailer of Samara showcasing Rahman as a police officer. In the clip, he sets on a mission to a snowy region and investigates a series of deaths. Seeing the trailer, it seems, the film has some high-octane action sequences and gunfights.

Apart from Rahman and Bharath, the film also stars Mir Sarwar, Rahul Madhav, Govind Krishna, Dinesh Lamba, and Viviya Santh in pivotal roles. The film is being produced by MK Subhakaran and Anuj Varghese Villyadath under the banner of Peacock Art House. The music is composed by Deepak Warrier.