Last Updated:

'Raina Naidu': Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati Wrap Production Of Upcoming Show

Actors Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer crime-drama series "Rana Naidu" has finished filming, filmmaker Suparn Verma said on Wednesday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
rana daggubati

Image: Instagram/@RanaDaggubati


Actors Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer crime-drama series "Rana Naidu" has finished filming, filmmaker Suparn Verma said on Wednesday.

Produced by Locomotive Global Inc, the Netflix series is an official adaptation of the popular American drama series "Ray Donovan". Karan Anshuman, known for creating hit shows like "Mirzapur" and "Inside Edge", is the showrunner and the director on the series. 

Verma, who last helmed the acclaimed "The Family Man" season two, is billed as a co-director. Verma took to Instagram and posted a picture of the clapboard writing, "It's a wrap".

READ | 'Bheemla Nayak' Day 2 box office: Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati film continues great run

This is the first time that Rana, known for films like "Baahubali" franchise and his recent "Bheemla Nayak", will be seen sharing screen space with Venkatesh, his uncle. According to the streamer, the action drama will follow the life of Rana Naidu, "the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem". 

READ | 'Bheemla Nayak' box office: Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati film chases Rs 200-crore-mark

The format rights are licensed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

Image: Instagram/@RanaDaggubati

READ | John Cena inspired by Baahubali star Rana Daggubati; shares 'Never give up' message
READ | Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati starrer 'Bheemla Nayak's' OTT release date out; Deets inside
READ | 'RRR': Rana Daggubati salutes Jr NTR, Ram Charan as film mints Rs 1000 Cr at box office

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: rana daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati starrer, Raina Naidu
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND