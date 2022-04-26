Raj Thackeray's Party Warns Of 'MNS-style Protest' If Sher Shivraj Doesn't Get Prime Shows

The film industry has often been at the receiving end of hard statements from the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Actor-singer Aditya Thackeray being forced to apologise for his comment on the city Alibaug or the party's workers landing at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor's home over a statement on Mumbai have been some instances in the recent years. Three years ago, the party had expressed its displeasure over Mission Mangal being dubbed in Marathi, citing its possible impact on Marathi-language films.

MNS once again raised their voice for the Marathi film industry, alleging preference given to other language films. The party has claimed that primetime shows were not being allotted to the Marathi film Sher Shivraj in Mumbai, which is doing well at the ticket windows. Its film unit head has threatened an 'MNS-style agitation' if the issue was not looked into.

MNS threatens 'MNS-style agitation' over shows not being allotted to Sher Shivraj

Amey Khopkar, President of the MNS film unit, shared the box office report of Sher Shivraj by Taran Adarsh about the film's shows being doubled and also release in bigger theatres on day 2 on the basis of the day 1 response. Khopkar tweeted that despite it receiving a good response from audiences, it was not being alotted prime time shows.

He added that the director of the film Digpal Lanjekar brought the matter to their notice, after which they have sent out a message to the theatre owners. Khopkar added that the lack of a resolution in this regard would force the party to come up with an MNS-style agitation.

‘शेर शिवराज’ चांगली गर्दी खेचत असूनही चित्रपटाला मुंबईत Prime Time शोज मिळत नाहीत. दिग्दर्शक दिग्पाल लांजेकरांनी ही गोष्ट लक्षात आणून दिल्यावर मनसेतर्फे चित्रपटगृह मालकांना निवेदन देण्यात येत आहे. समाधानकारक प्रतिसाद मिळाला नाही तर मनसे स्टाईल आंदोलन करावंच लागेल. pic.twitter.com/8cfu2M5LdR — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) April 26, 2022

Sher Shivraj grows at the box office

Sher Shivraj is based on the story of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and stars The Kashmir Files actor Chinmay Mandlekar in the lead role.

Sher Shivraj grew further in collections on day 2 and day 3, and earned Rs 4.20 crore in its first weekend. Taran Adarsh reported that it was growing from strength to strength and withstanding the other releases like KGF: Chapter 2 and Jersey.

Strong word of mouth has come into play and that is converting into footfalls... #Marathi film #SherShivraj withstands opponents [#KGF2, #Jersey], goes from strength to strength with each passing day in #Maharashtra... Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 1.45 cr, Sun 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 4.20 cr. pic.twitter.com/4Asf7Yo374 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 25, 2022

KGF: Chapter 2 box office in Mumbai

There has been a KGF 2 wave in the Mumbai circuit and the theatre owners seem to be giving it a priority. That's perhaps why the film has managed to earn Rs 100 crore in the region already, as per South industries' tracker Manobala Vijayabalan.