'Rajamanikyam' To 'Big B': Mammootty's Films Where He Played A Caring & Responsible Mentor

Mammootty is a celebrated South Indian actor who has worked in a variety of films across genres. The actor is much loved for his strong personality and his ability to pull off any role with ease. He has been a part of a few films where he played the role of a caring and responsible mentor. Here is a look at a list of such films with all details.

Mammootty’s films where he was a mentor

1. Rajamanikyam

Rajamanikyam is an action comedy film which hit the theatres in the year 2005. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a man named Rajamanikyam, who has a few unresolved conflicts with his own family. In the film, actor Rahman plays the role of a man named Raju, who is a trusted friend and worker in Rajamanikyam’s gang. Eventually, the story reveals how Rajamanikyam has been a brother and mentor to Raju, even though they are not related. The film has been directed by Anwar Rasheed.

2. Big B

Big B is an action drama film which hit the theatres in the year 2007. The plot of the film revolves around four brothers who reunite in Kochi after their foster mother passes away under mysterious circumstances. In this film, Mammooty’s character Bilal acts as a mentor to all the brothers, especially the most younger one named Bijo. The film has been directed and written by Amal Neerad.

3. Unda

Unda is an action-comedy film which released in 2019. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a few Keralite policemen who are appointed on election duty at a Naxalite-prone area in north India. Mammootty plays the role of an officer named Manikandan CP who is the man-in-charge of the group of policemen. The character is seen guiding his team effortlessly in a situation of crisis while the officers follow him with immense trust for the man. This film has been directed by Khalid Rahman, who has also written the story of the film.

4. Pranchiyettan and the Saint

Pranchiyettan and the Saint is a comedy-drama film which released in the year 2010. The plot of the film revolves around a man named Pranchiyettan, who finds a purpose in life after being lost for a long time. In this film, Mammooty’s character, Pranchiyettan adopts a young bright boy at the end of the film and gives him a new life full of possibilities. Pranchiyettan and the Saint has been written and directed by Ranjith.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (API Malayalam)