Rajamouli Grooves On 'Naatu Naatu' At 'RRR' Success Bash; Ram Charan & Jr. NTR Cheer Him

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR starrer RRR is continuing to mint money big time at the ticket windows as the magnum opus has shattered several coveted box office records within just two weeks of release. Made on a budget of over Rs. 300 crore, the SS Rajamouli directorial broke several records in the post-pandemic era. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his official Twitter handle and announced that the film has crossed Rs 900 Cr mark at the global Box office.

#RRR crossing ₹ 900 crs at the WW Box office.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 5, 2022

Rajamouli shakes a leg on 'Naatu Naatu' at RRR's success bash

Amid the film's monumental success, producer Dil Raju organized a huge party to celebrate the same. A video from the event currently doing rounds across social media features Rajamouli shaking a leg to the film's famous song, Naatu Naatu, alongside filmmaker Anil Ravipudi. The clip also features Jr. NTR and Ram Charan cheering the filmmaker. As it can be seen from the clip, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR were accompanied by their wives for the grand success bash.

RRR to have a sequel?

Not just this, there is another good piece of news for the RRR fans as Rajamouli’s father and the film's writer, K. Vijayendra Prasad, while speaking at the event, has said that RRR could be turned into a franchise anytime soon. Producer Sreenivasa Kumar also took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "RRR will be a franchise and possible sequel, says writer Vijayendra Prasad Garu at the RRR party hosted by Dil Raju Garu (sic)."

#RRR will be a franchise and possible sequel says writer #VijayendraPrasad garu at #RRR party hosted by DilRaju garu — SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) April 4, 2022

More about RRR

RRR hit the big screens on Friday, March 25. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the period action film revolves around the fictional tale of two freedom fighters namely Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. While Bheem is a member of the Gond community who is trying to rescue her sister from the Britishers. On the other hand, Ram is a police officer serving the English regiment. The duo become best friends only to turn into each other's arch-rival until they learn each other's hidden motives. As per the trade analysts, the film has so far broken the records of PK, Sanju, Baahubali, and other hit films as it came to the fifth spot after Dangal at one, followed by Baahubali 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Secret Superstar.

Image: Twitter/@vamsikaka