Rajasekhar's Wife Jeevitha Speaks About The Actor's Health: 'He Is Almost Out Of Danger'

Actor Rajasekhar had been undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus for quite some time and his fans have been curious about his health update. Addressing the same, Jeevitha put out a video recently speaking about his health condition. She also Once the video message was shared, fans rejoiced upon learning that Rajasekhar was recovering well from the Coronavirus.

Rajasekhar's wife Jeevitha speaks about the actor's health, rubbished rumours

In the video, Jeevitha mentioned that Rajasekhar’s health has improved quite a bit since the last time an update was shared with fans. She continued to say that he is recovering well and is being monitored by the doctors at the hospital they are in. She then shed light upon the fact that Rajasekhar is almost out of danger and he is recovering at a slow yet steady pace. Jeevitha informed that the actor will be moved to the Intensive care unit for further treatment as the doctors have suggested the same.

She then spoke about the various reports and rumours that have been doing the rounds, speculating on the actor’s health. Jeevitha rubbished these claims in the video. She mentioned that she came across numerous reports that mentioned that actor Rajasekhar was put on a ventilator. Jeevitha said that though she agreed his condition was quite bad and things got critical, Rajasekhar was not put on any external oxygen support. She thus rubbished several rumours that were going around about the actor’s overall health. Fans were relieved to know that Rajasekhar is indeed recovering and not in a very critical condition. Jeevitha then thanked fans and well-wishers for their relentless support.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Jeevitha and her two daughters had also tested positive for COVID-19 a while back. However, her daughters named Shivani and Shivathmika fully recovered from the virus. She, along with her daughters, was tested positive in October. The family now awaits the recovery of actor Rajasekhar.

