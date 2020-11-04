Scientists Share ‘behind The Scenes’ Details About Experimental COVID-19 Vaccines | WATCH

With ongoing research into how the experimental vaccine against the novel coronavirus just might work, scientists involved in the developmental stage of an effective candidate have taken to social media to share the journey. Under the project ‘Halo’ researchers and public health officials spotlight myths, facts, and information about how a vaccine would be created and core science about how it is going to provide immunity against the COVID-19 in respiratory systems. Answering a range of questions about DNA, herd immunity, and trials progress, scientists uploaded videos on the official Twitter handle of Team Halo.

“Science at the heart of humanity’s effort to find safe and effective vaccines for the coronavirus,” reads the goal for starting the Halo project.

Thousands of volunteers, researchers, and doctors around the world have joined the community to deliver a talk on how safe and effective the COVID-19 vaccines are going to be. “An effort to support and celebrate the inspiring collaboration between scientists all over the world to help us end this pandemic with safe and effective vaccines,” the project describes. The team was formed under the United Nations Verified initiative and The Vaccine Confidence Project at the University of London’s School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, in collaboration with Luminate, IKEA Foundation, Global Challenges Foundation, and UN Foundation.

Keeping global population updated

Scientists filmed on their phone talks regarding the various research to break the myth about the coronavirus pandemic and to give out the “behind the scenes” details by answering many questions that surround the COVID-19 ailment. As the WHO has been racing in terms of critical interventions, distributing vital medical supplies, and making the vaccines available at an unprecedented speed, the scientific community is making efforts at keeping the global population updated. More than 100 COVID-19 vaccine candidates are currently under development, with several in the human trial phase to make it available worldwide under the ACT Accelerator COVAX program.

