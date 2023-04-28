Rajinikanth Arrives For Sr NTR's 100th Birth Anniversary Event, Balakrishna Welcomes Him

Superstar Rajinikanth got a grand welcome at the Vijayawada airport ahead of Sr NTR's 100th birth anniversary celebrations on Friday (April 28). The Enthiran star reached Vijayawada to attend the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of legendary actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. He was invited as the chief guest of the event. Rajinikanth has worked with Sr NTR in the 1979 film Tiger.

Rajinikanth was dressed in a black T-shirt and denim jeans and was greeted by Nandamuri Balakrishna at the airport. The Veera Simha Reddy star also gifted him an orange shawl as a welcome gift and wrapped it around his shoulder. See the video and pictures here:

Earlier, Nandamuri Balakrishna had announced the 100th birth anniversary of his father Sr NTR will be celebrated with pomp and show. He shared a video message on social media inviting the people of Vijayawada and fans to the event. Along with Rajinikanth, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu will be the other chief guest at the celebrations.

Rajinikath's and Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming films

On the work front, Nandamuri Balakrishna was last seen in Veera Simha Reddy. He played a double role in it, that of the father and the son. He is currently filming for NBK 108, directed by Anil Ravipudi. In this movie, he will appear on screen alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela. For his future projects, he is currently in discussions with director Boyapati Srinu. Official announcement is awaited on this project. On the other hand, Rajnikanth will be seen in Jailer next. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Sunil and others. Rajinikanth is has also signed on to do a film with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel.