Rajinikanth Heaps High Praise On Soori For Viduthalai Performance

Superstar Rajinikanth praised comedian Soori for his performance in Viduthalai. Soori is known for his comedy roles in South film but he slipped into a totally different shade and played the role of a heroic protagonist in Viduthalai. Soori recently had a sit-down with Rajinikanth, who heaped praise upon the actor-comedian for his performance in the Vetri Maaran directorial.

Taking to Twitter, Soori shared pictures of with Rajinikanth. He wrote a heartfelt caption, originally in Tamil, and said that Rajinikanth’s appreciation for his performance in the film has topped all the praise he’s received so far. He added that he felt elated by the praise coming from Rajinikanth. Soori also revealed that it’s a full circle moment for him since Rajinikanth was the sole reason for him making an entry into cinema. Check out Soori’s post below.

Previously, Rajinikanth penned his appreciation for Soori and the entire Viduthalai cast and crew on Twitter. In his tweet, Rajinikanth heaped praise on the film and the makers after attending a special screening. He also praised the film’s director, Vetri Maaran, for his vision, and said that he is excited about the sequel for Viduthalai.

More on Viduthalai



Viduthalai is directed Vetri Maaran. It features Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, and Bhavani Sre in prominent roles. The film's music is from Ilaiyaraaja. Upon the successful reception of Viduthalai Part 1 in its original language Tamil, the Telugu version of the film will be released in theatres next week. VIduthalai Part 2 is also slated to go under production at an unannounced date.