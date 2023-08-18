Rajinikanth Meets Jharkhand Governer, Visits Rajrappa Temple Post Jailer Success

Pan-India star Rajinikanth is currently enjoying the success of Jailer. Emerging as a box office record-breaker within a week of its release, Jailer is likely to emerge as one of Rajinikanth’s most successful films of all time. After its August 10 release, Rajinikanth embarked on a spiritual journey to the hills. He was snapped in Ranchi after he offered prayers at Ramgarh’s Rajrappa temple.

3 things you need to know:

Jailer is the 169th film of Rajinikanth’s career.

The movie was released alongside Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar.

The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Rajinikanth meets Jharkhand Governor upon return from Rajrappa temple

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Rajinikanth is seen returning from his trip to Ramgarh for offering prayers at the Rajrappa temple. During his media interaction, he said that the temple visit was a great experience and that he went there for spiritual purposes. He also met the Governor of Jharkhand during his visit.

Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), the Governor shared the photos of the courtesy meet with the Tamil superstar which was held on August 16. Sharing the photos, CP Radhakrishnan wrote, "On his arrival in Ranchi, delighted and very happy to meet my dear friend, one of India's greatest actors and great human being superstar Rajinikanth Ji at Raj Bhavan yesterday on a courtesy meet. I heartily welcome him to the great land of Jharkhand." In the photos, Rajinikanth could be seen wearing a white shirt, and black joggers, paired with sports shoes.

(CP Radhakrishnan showcased his meeting with Rajinikanth | Image: X)

Rajinikanth embarks on a spiritual retreat

Superstar Rajinikanth, on Saturday, visited Badrinath Temple for darshan where he was accorded a warm welcome by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee officials. While he was ushered into the temple by the committee officials, devotees outside jostled with each other for a glimpse of the Superstar, a BKTC spokesperson said.

Before that, the Jailer star was seen among Himalayan monks after making his way to the Himalayas. It was previously reported that the actor had expressed his desire to take a short break from work for embarking on a spiritual journey.

(Rajinikanth alongside monks at a Himalayan monastery | Image: PTI)

Moreover, Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is doing good business at the box office. While the film opened to Rs 48.35 crore in India, it went on to see a set of fluctuations until climbing back up with Rs 42.2 crore collection on Day 4. After minting Rs 36.5 crore over Independence Day, Jailer has a box office collection of Rs 215.65 crore and counting in India.



(With inputs from IANS)