Rajinikanth Starrer Jailer To Release On This OTT Platform After Its Theatrical Run?

Jailer starring Rajnikanth has been taking the box office by storm. The film has already minted more than Rs 450 Crores in worldwide collections. Now, as per media reports, it will also get a digital release soon.

3 things you need to know

Jailer hit the big screens on August 10.

The film stars Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles.

The movie is Rajninikanth’s 169th project.

Jailer to release on OTT soon?

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is running housefull shows even after a week of its release. Amid the staggering success of the film and the shattering of several box-office records, news reports claim that the film will soon get a digital release. While the reports have increased anticipation in Rajinikanth’s fans, there is no official confirmation of the news yet.

Reports of Jailer’s OTT release have been doing rounds on social media. The reports claim that the action-thriller will be available to stream on Sun Nxt platforms. As per reports, Sun Nxt has claimed the digital rights of the film in association with Netflix and the movie will release in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu languages. The reports also claim that the film will begin streaming 28 days after its theatrical release, which will fall around September 6.

Jailer is having a dreamy box-office run

The news of the film’s digital premieres comes amidst the movie doing smashing numbers at the box office. The film has already become the highest-grossing Tamil movie of the year, surpassing Mani Rathnam’s PS 2. As per Sacnilk, on the film's first Wednesday (August 16), it earned Rs 15 crores at the domestic box office. This has taken its total business to Rs 225.15 Crores in India.

Jailer is an action-thriller Tamil language movie. The film is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Alongside Rajinikanth, the movie also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Tamannaah. Announced in February 2022, the film was released at the same time as Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar, Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 and the Hindi film Gadar 2.