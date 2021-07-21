Rajinikanth Resumes 'Annaatthe' Shoot In Chennai Mall, Greets Frenzy Fans On Film Set

Superstar Rajinikanth recently resumed shooting for his upcoming film Annaatthe in Chennai. The Tollywood star was spotted shooting for a sequence at the Forum Mall in Chennai. A video of the legendary actor stepping out of his vanity van and waving to his fans waiting outside went viral on social media. Rajinikanth previously returned from the US with family, after getting some important check-ups done there.

Rajinikanth shoots the remaining portions of 'Annaatthe' in Chennai

The actor’s upcoming film is set to release on November 4 on Diwali this year. A few important sequences were shot at the Forum Mall in Vadapalani, Chennai. The video showed a vanity van parked inside the mall and Rajinikanth was spotted getting out of it. Soon, after spotting the actor, his frenzy fans quickly shouted Thalaiva and he waved at them and thanked them. The video of Rajinikanth at Annaatthe shooting spot is going viral on social media.

On Thursday, July 1, Sun Pictures, the production house took to Twitter to reconfirm the release date of Annaatthe. They shared a new poster and wrote that the film will release on Diwali, on November 4. The new poster features Rajinikanth in a white silk shirt. The official Twitter handle of the production house wrote, “#AnnaattheDeepavali ku ready ah?! @rajinikanth @directorsiva #Nayanthara @KeerthyOfficial @immancomposer #Annaatthe (sic).”

Since the Darbar actor got his kidney transplant in 2016, he makes a yearly visit to the US to meet his doctors for a general check-up. The forthcoming film Annaatthe is one of the most-anticipated ones and fans have been waiting to catch the superstar on the big screen since, the time the film was announced. The majority of the film was completed before the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic rattled the country. Touted to be a rural entertainer, the film’s music is composed by D Imman. After the hit film Darbar, Rajinikanth is set to impress his fans with his next film Annaatthe. With a unique storyline, the film will see the Petta actor in a never-seen-before avatar. Rajinikanth has worked in many films, both, in Tollywood and Bollywood and is also called 'Thalaiva' by his fans.

IMAGE: PTI/SRILANKASRFC/RAJINIFV/Twitter:

