Rajinikanth Sends His 'heartiest Congratulations' To Suriya On Winning National Film Award

Suriya, who is one of the most loved actors in the South film industry, is on cloud nine as he recently won his first National Film Award. The National Film Awards were unveiled on July 22 in Delhi. Suriya, who is celebrating his birthday today, July 23, won the Best Actor award for his 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The actor shared the award with Bollywood star Ajay Devgn for playing the lead role in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

As Suriya bagged the award with his sheer dedication and hard work, he has been receiving congratulatory messages from the entire film industry. Recently, 'Superstar' Rajinikanth also sent his warm wishes to the actor for his work and achievement.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajinikanth penned a sweet note for Suriya to laud him for his award. In the note, the Annaatthe star sent his "heartiest congratulations" as well as "appreciation" to Suriya. He wrote, "NationalFilmAwards My heartiest congratulations and appreciation to Surya @Suriya_offl who won the National Film Award, the film director and all the award-winning film artists."

Suriya also received a warm wish from The Gray Man star Dhanush for his award. Along with congratulating Suriya, Dhanush also mentioned how the award was a "big day" for Tamil cinema. He wrote, "A big congratulations to all the national award winners. Especially @Suriya_offl sir and my good friend @gvprakash. A big day for Tamil cinema. Super proud."

In his reply, Suriya wished his best to Dhanush for The Gray Man.

A big congratulations to all the national award winners. Especially @Suriya_offl sir and my good friend @gvprakash A big day for Tamil cinema. Super proud. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 22, 2022

Details about Soorarai Pottru

The 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru is partly inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder Captain G R Gopinath. The film was the biggest winner at the 68th National Film Awards as it bagged the Best Feature Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Background Score and Best Screenplay.

It starred Suriya in the lead role, alongside Aparna Balamurali. The film was helmed by Sudha Kongara, while G V Prakash Kumar scored the music.

The official Hindi version of the movie is being made by Suriya himself as the actor is serving as one of the producers. The untitled film will star Akshay Kumar alongside Radhika Madan. The movie will also see a cameo by Suriya.

Image: PTI/Instagram/@actorsuriya