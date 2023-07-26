Rajinikanth Showcases His Signature Style In Jailer's Third Track Jujubee

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently gearing up for his film titled Jailer. The movie is touted to be an action comedy film helmed by filmmaker Nelson. Recently, the makers have released the third track from the film wherein Rajinikanth can be seen flaunting his intense look.

Jailer starring Rajinikanth will release in theatres on August 10.

The new song from the film was released on July 26.

The song showcased Rajinikanth's cool charisma.

Rajinikanth shows off his style in Jujubee

The lyrical music video of Jujubee featuring Rajinikanth has been released by the makers. The third song from the film showcased the Sivaji actor's signature styles on the screen. The song showed its potential to become a chartbuster after Kaavaalaa and Hukum due to its peppy beats mixed with Rajinikanth's charismatic persona.

The music video further dropped snippets of Rajinikanth's rugged look from the movie while wielding weapons. Not just that, but it also featured some behind-the-scenes videos of singers recording the song in the studio. The song has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Dhee, and Anantha Krishnan. On the other hand, the music of the track is given by the singer Anirudh Ravichander himself. Meanwhile, the lyrics of Jujubee have been penned by Super Subu.

Other chartbuster songs from Jailer

The first song from the film that was released by the makers was Kaavaalaa and it featured Tamannaah Bhatia grooving to the tribal beats. The song soon went viral as the actress completely owned the song with her incredible dance steps. The second song that was released from the film was Hukum. The song featured Rajinikanth's timeless style with the vocals of Anirudh in the backdrop. His character in the song said, "I'm the king here, and I make all the laws. They continue to change as I please. Follow them without hesitation."