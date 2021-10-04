S. P. Balasubrahmanyam's Last Song For Rajinikanth, ‘Annaatthe Annaatthe’ Releases; WATCH

The title song from Rajinikanth’s next film, Annaatthe released on Monday. The song is titled Annaatthe Annaatthe and was crooned by the much-loved late legend from the world of music, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. Annaatthe Annaatthe was the last song he recorded before his death last year.

Annaatthe Annaatthe was released on YouTube on Sunday and enthralled fans. The lyrical music video was uploaded by Sun TV and gave fans one last foot-tapping number to remember S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. The music video features vibrant colours and melodious beats and keeps the audience glued to the screen for four minutes. The song was composed by D Imman and the lyrics were penned down by Viveka.

Watch the lyrical video of Annaatthe Annaatthe here

Annaatthe is now in the stage of post-production and will soon get a theatrical release on November 4, on the occasion of Deepavali. Like several other films, the Rajinikanth starrer also faced several issues with regard to a release date, owing to the restrictions imposed in several parts of the country due to the increasing COVID cases. The film is written and helmed by Siva and will see Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khushboo and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles along with Rajinikanth. The film is touted to be an action-drama and will also feature Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu and others on screen.

The motion poster of the film was recently unveiled on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The poster gave fans a glimpse into the strong and powerful character Rajinikanth will take on on-screen. The poster also features hard-hitting music in the background and was posted by the producers of the film, Sun Pictures.

Rajinikanth's upcoming film is indeed a much-anticipated release. The actor was last seen in Darbar in 2020, which streams on the online streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video. The action thriller was helmed by A. R. Murugadoss and saw Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Suniel Shetty take on pivotal roles opposite Rajinikanth. The film was all about Rajinikanth's character, who is a commissioner of Mumbai Police, who works hard to curb prostitution and drug trafficking in the city.

