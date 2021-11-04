Rajinikanth film Annaatthe is in theatres now. Siva wrote and directed the Tamil action drama film, which Kalanithi Maran produced. Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, and Keerthy Suresh lead in the film, which also features Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vela Ramamoorthy, and Soori in supporting roles. It is about the brother-sister relationship between Kaalaiyan, the village president, and his younger sister. The film's principal photography began in December 2019 and will wrap in September 2021. The film's production was delayed for one and a half years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in India and Rajinikanth's health difficulties in late December 2020.

According to social media feedback, supporters were happy with their idol's performance. The actor portrays a village leader who is also a protective brother to his dependent sister in the film (played by Keerthy). His scenes with Soori, Keerthy, Nayanthara, Meena Sagar, and Kushboo Sundar are full of rib-tickling moments and are a real treat to see. The two starring women have excelled in their roles and have received positive feedback for their performances.

As Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' releases today, fans line up early morning to watch 'first day-first show'

Annaatthe, which also stars Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj, is Rajini's first film since the epidemic. The Telugu version of the film, Peddanna, was also released today. Annaatthe, directed by Siva, is produced by Kalanithi Maran, a well-known Kollywood producer, under his Sun Pictures brand. D Imman composed the music for the rural drama. DOP Vetri and editor Ruben are also part of the production team.

Annaatthe review by fans:

Kaushik LM wrote, “#Annaatthe - A mashup of Dir Siva's earlier blockbusters with #SuperstarRajinikanth as the Annan who'll go to any lengths to protect his Thangam sister. Heavy sentimental action melodrama with Imman's overpowering score. Valiant #Thalaivar's efforts & evergreen screen presence ”.

Everything Kollywood wrote, “#AnnaattheReview - Emotional action drama with a good dose of all the mass elements that director Siva is known for #SuperstarRajinikanth is in top form as always. Should be a perfect festival entertainer for audience #AnnaattheFDFS #AnnaattheDeepavali #Annaatthe #Rajinikanth”

Ram Muthuram Cinemas @RamCinemas wrote, “#Annaatthe A Big Kudo's to the captain of the movie @directorsiva The Way he crafted the movie with @KeerthyOfficial & @rajinikanth #AnnaattheInRamCinemas @sunpictures”

#Annaatthe first half (4/5)- #SuperstarRajinikanth one man show.. Rocking with his style,mannerism & humour



sister sentiment with @KeerthyOfficial picks up the momentum



Towards intermission with a twist



Mass interval with a powerful action@immancomposer songs are a big plus! — Karthikraman (@Karthikraman13) November 4, 2021

(IMAGE: Twitter - @sri50)