Rajinikanth Starrer ‘Annaatthe’ To Premiere Across 1,193 Screens Globally: Report

Rajinikanth is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Annaatthe, in which he will take on the role of a village president, who is devoted to his village folk and especially to his sister. The Tamil film, which will also star Nayanthara in the lead role will release in Telugu as well, with the title 'Peddhanna'. In India, it will premiere on 1,000 screens.

The film will hit the big screen on Wednesday, November 4.

Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe to premiere on 1,193 screens internationally

Variety reported that the film will premiere on 677 screens in the United States and 110 screens in Malaysia. It will also release in Canada, Singapore and in the United Kingdom on 17, 23 and 35 screens respectively. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film will also release on 85 screens in 85 and 43 screens across Europe, with an additional, 86 in Sri Lanka and 117 screens in the United Arab Emirates.

The trailer for Annaatthe was recently released by its makers and it saw Rajinikanth take on the role of a caring and protective brother. He looks after his village, but when it is threatened by violent forces, he decides to exact revenge. The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Meena and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Watch the trailer of Annaatthe here-

The South superstar recently attended a special screening of the film with his family in Chennai. He enjoyed the screening with his wife Latha, daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya, his grandchildren. He shared a picture of the family outing on his Twitter account, see the picture here.

The actor was recently admitted to Kauvery Hospital and underwent a Carotid Artery Revascularization procedure. Fans across the country prayed for his good health and recovery when the news spread. A few days later, on Sunday night, he was discharged from the hospital and returned home. His fans performed special prayers for 'Thalaiva'. He was also the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion, who congratulated him on getting the honour.

Image: Facebook/@rajinikanth