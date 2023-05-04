Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer Jailer To Release On THIS Date

The release date for Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer has recently been announced. The official handle for Sun Pictures posted the release date with a brief look at the characters in Jailer. As per the post, the release date for the film is August 10.

The caption for the tweet read, "Jailer is all set to hunt from August 10th". The post is currently going viral, as it has amassed thousands of likes in a matter of minutes. Check out the teaser for Jailer below:

Previously, an announcement for the release date reveal was posted by the makers of the film. The Sun Pictures production will be based around a prison. Other larger details about the nature of the Rajinikanth film are unknown, though the teasers gives a glimpse into the intensity of the upcoming film.

More on Jailer

Jailer is slated to be an action-comedy flick. It comes from director Nelson Dilipkumar, who has also written the film. Meanwhile, Kalanithi Maran from Sun Pictures has produced the project. The film stars Tamil superstar Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian. Other stars in the film are Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, Malayalam star Mohanlal, Sunil, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles.

Jailer was previously announced in February 2022 and was tentatively titled Thalaivar 169. The Principal photography for the film started in August 2022. The music for Jailer has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has worked with Nelson before for films such as Kolamaavu Kokila, Doctor, and Beast. Ravichander has also worked on two Rajinikanth films prior, namely Petta and Darbar. The film was majorly shot in Chennai and Hyderabad. However, some sequences for the film were filmed in Cuddalore, Jaisalmer and Mangalore. The climax for Jailer was shot in Athirappilly Falls, Kerala.