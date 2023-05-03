Vijay Varma Teased Over Relationship With Tamannaah Bhatia At Dahaad Trailer Launch

Vijay Varma will feature in the upcoming web series Dahaad. At the trailer launch, The Darlings star was teased relentlessly by his co-stars as they used the word 'Tammanna' (desire) on purpose while talking about the web series and their roles in it. Vijay is currently rumoured to be dating the Tamannaah Bhatia.

A clip from the time has been going viral on social media and showed Vijay blushing. Gulshan Devaiah said, “Bachpan se meri tammanna thi, ke mai uniform pehen ke kuch karun” (I had a desire since childhood to do something in the uniform). Vijay jokingly nudged at him, as he smiled from ear to ear. Sohum Shah also chimed in and played his part pulling Vijay's leg, after which the anchor also used the word, evoking a reaction from Vijay. In the end, Sonakshi Sinha said, “Itni hichkiyaan aa rahi hongi uss ladki ko” (She must be going through a lot of hiccups right now). Check out the viral clip below.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s night out

Vijay Varma was recently spotted on a dinner date with his rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia. They were seen getting into the same car by the paparazzi. Vijay sat in the driver’s seat, and Tamannaah was seen riding along with him. In the video, Tamannaah could be seen sporting dula-tone grey pants with a white top. She sported no makeup look. Vijay wore a casual outfit. Watch the video of them together.

More on Dahaad

Dahaad is created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. They had earlier worked together on Made In Heaven. Reema and Ruchika Oberoi have co-directed some of the episodes for the show. The series is slated to stream from May 12.