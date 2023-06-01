Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia Wrap Up Jailer Shoot With A Party

Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia wrapped up the filming of Jailer. Photos from the set surfaced online in which Rajinikanth was seen along with the cast and crew members. The movie is set to release on August 10 and is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. On the day of the wrap, Rajinikanth cut a huge cake, surrounded by the crew members. They posed for the pics flashing their huge smiles.

The team also confirmed that Jailer will release on August 10. In the photo, Rajinikanth appeared as his character from the upcoming movie. He sported salt and pepper hairdo and stubble. He looked excited on finishing the shoot of his upcoming movie, co-starring Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Trisha Krishnan and more.

About Jailer movie

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who has helmed some of Rajinikanth's best-known hits, Jailer has been produced by Kalanidhi Maran of Sun Films. Music sensation Anirudh Ravichander is composing the movie's score. This is his third movie collaboration with Rajinikanth after Petta and Darbar. This is the first time that Mohanlal and Rajinikanth are sharing screen space in their more than three-decade-long, almost parallel movie careers.

Rajinikanth upcoming movies

Rajinikanth also shot for his role in daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Laal Salaam. He will play the role of Moideen bhai in it. Kapil Dev too is a part of the film in a small role which will see him share screen space with Rajinikanth for the first time. Rajinikanth is also set to feature in Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel's untitled next. Meanwhile, reports of Rajinikanth considering retirement after he shoots his 171st film with director Lokesh Kanagraj, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171, have also been doing the rounds. However, nothing stands confirmed right now.