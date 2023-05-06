Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Enjoy CSK-MI IPL 2023 Match With Anirudh Ravichander

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the power couple of Kollywood, is enjoying the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL match in Chennai. The couple is accompanied by music composer Anirudh Ravichander in the stadium. The official Twitter handle of CSK shared a happy picture of the trio in which Nayanthara is flashing her million-dollar smile while Vignesh and Anirudh can be seen blowing the whistle.

"Naangalum #Superfans Dhaan! #CSKvMI #WhistlePodu #Yellove. @anirudhofficial, @VigneshShivN," read the caption. Check out the post below.

Some pictures of Nayanthara and Vignesh are doing the rounds on the Internet. In one of the viral images, the couple is happily posing for the camera as a fan clicks their picture. In another, they are simply enjoying the match. Check out the viral posts here.

All about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

The couple got married last year on June 9 in an intimate yet star-studded ceremony. The wedding was attended by several popular stars, including Rajinikanth, Suriya Sivakumar-Jyotika, AR Rahman, Vijay Sethupathi and others.

Later that year, the couple welcomed twin sons, Uyir and Ulagam, via surrogacy. In October, Vignesh shared an adorable post on his Instagram handle announcing the birth of their little ones. He shared pictures of their feet and wrote, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys."

He added, "All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great."

Nayanthara's upcoming movies

The actress was last seen in Connect. Next, she will be seen in Iraivan, Nilesh Krishna's untitled film and Test. Also, she will be making her Bollywood debut with Atlee's next.

Anirudh Ravichander's upcoming projects

The 32-year-old made his debut in the music industry with the song Why This Kolaveri Di. It was sung by Dhanush. Anirudh has composed songs in movies Irandaam Ulagam, U Turn, Beast and more. Next, he will compose songs for upcoming movies, such as Jailer, Leo, NTR30 and Indian 2, to name a few.