Rajinikanth Unveils Cover Of MS Dhoni's Mythological Graphic Novel 'Atharva: The Origin'

Fans of former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni are in for a treat as they will soon get to lay their hands on the mythological graphic novel featuring the veteran cricketer, going by the title Atharva: The Origin. The cover of the mythological read was recently unveiled by the fan-favourite actor Rajinikanth. The cricketer will be seen stepping into the role of Atharva as he fights off evil powers in the novel.

Rajinikanth unveils MS Dhoni's Atharva: The Origin

The very first copy of the new-age graphic novel was unveiled by popular actor Rajinikanth on Friday. The team behind the project also announced the pre-orders for the novel have now commenced and fans can put an end to their anticipation and order Atharva: The Origin. The cover of the book features MS Dhoni in a golden armour suit, the same one in which he was also seen when the motion poster of the novel was released.

The novel has been penned by Mr.Ramesh Thamilmani and according to a media statement, he mentioned that the first look of the novel received an 'overwhelming response'. He mentioned it was a 'surreal' experience and called the cricketer his 'favourite real-life superhero', whom he felt honoured to work with. He mentioned that he worked closely with Dhoni to achieve the 'best results possible' and could not wait for the audience to enjoy the 'immersive storytelling' of Atharva: The Origin. He said-

"We launched the first looks of Atharva: The Origin a few weeks ago, and the overwhelming response we have received from MS Dhoni fans and avid book lovers alike has been nothing short of surreal. Although Atharva is my first book, I got the opportunity to work on it alongside one of my favourite real-life superheroes. I am grateful for MSD's faith in me and my narrative, and the way he worked with me closely to achieve the best results possible. We can’t wait for the readers to experience this new way of immersive storytelling through the world of Atharva.”

More about MS Dhoni's Atharva: The Origin

Once the novel is purchased, readers will also get access to the exclusive AR app, which allows them to scan the pages and avail of a unique 3D experience. Apart from seeing the characters in 3D, they will also be able to play a few games in the imaginary world of Atharva. MS Dhoni mentioned in the media statement that he was 'thrilled' to be part of this project and was glad to have worked with a 'talented and passionate' team. He said-

"Atharva: The Origin is a project I am thrilled to be a part of. It is an interesting project put together by a team of talented and passionate individuals"

With input from PR

Image: PR