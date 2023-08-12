Rajinikanth Visits Badrinath Temple Post Jailer Success | Watch

Rajinikanth is currently basking in the success of his latest film Jailer. The movie hit the big screens on August 10 and has been pulling audiences to theatres ever since. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Shivarajkumar and Jackie Shroff in important roles.

3 things you need to know

Jailer is Rajinikanth’s 169th film.

The movie was released alongside Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar.

The film was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Rajinikanth seeks blessings at Badrinath Temple

Superstar Rajinikanth, on Saturday, visited Badrinath Temple for a "darshan" where he was accorded a warm welcome by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee officials. While he was ushered into the temple by the committee officials, devotees outside jostled with each other for a glimpse of the superstar, a BKTC spokesperson said.

VIDEO | Actor @rajinikanth visited the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand earlier today. pic.twitter.com/wi3irssRAQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 12, 2023

After he offered prayers inside the temple, the priests offered him a garland of tulsi leaves and some prasad. He also attended the Swarna Aarti and met the chief priest (Rawal) of the temple Ishwari Prasad Namnoodiri. When he emerged outside the temple with BKTC officials and priests following him, the actor stood briefly outside the main gate and waved to the cheering crowds.Rajinikanth will spend the night in Badrinath, according to the spokesperson.

Rajinikanth’s photos from Himalayas go viral

(Rajnikanth's photos from a temple started doing rounds on social media | Image: Instagram)

Previously, it was reported that the Jailer actor will take a short break from work to go on a spiritual journey. For this purpose, he was said to travel to the Himalayas. The actor follows the tradition of taking a trip to the Himalayas after each release. In a viral photo, the actor could be seen posing with monks.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer opens to massive positive response

Like any Rajnilkanth film, Jailer too took the box office by storm on its opening day. On the first day itself, the movie minted Rs 95.78 crores globally. The movie became the third highest-grossing Kollywood movie, according to Manobala. The first two spots are also reserved by Rajnikanth’s films 2.0 and Kabali.

