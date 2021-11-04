Last Updated:

Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' Lauded By Amitabh Bachchan, Sivakarthikeyan & Other Stars

As 'Annaatthe' released, Rajnikanth received a special message from Amitabh Bachchan as celebs showered praises on the megastar and the action drama.

It is common to see fireworks in theatres whenever a Rajinikanth film releases. It was no different with his latest release Annaatthe. Another reason for the fireworks was that there were dual celebrations with the nation also celebrating Diwali at this time.    

There were celebrations not just outside theatres before the early morning shows, but at many screens, even inside. Though the reviews for the action drama was mixed, there were some positive posts from celebrities. 

Celebrities praise Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe, give best wishes

It was case of a megastar wishing another megastar as Amitabh Bachchan sent out a tweet for Annaatthe.  Big B wished 'Rajini' the 'grandest' of wishes like always. The Shahenshah star wished the fellow veteran keeps well and keeps prospering. 

Among the first to tweet for Annaatthe was Sivakarthikeyan. The Tamil actor-lyricist accepted that he was a fan of the 'Thalaivar'. He called the movie as a 'one man show' and added that a fan of Rajinikanth was bound to remain a fan forever.     

Among the other celebrities to praise the movie were those who were close to the stars. The movie stars Nayanthara as the lead actress and her boyfriend, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, went gaga over the movie.

He did not start his tweet with his ladylove though, and his first words were reserved for Rajinikanth. He called it a 'Thalaivar Show all the way'. Vignesh praised director Siva for the 'perfect balance' of 'mass', comedy, action and emotions and called it an 'overwhelming experience'.

He even praised Thalaivar fans for the 'superb work.' 

He had a short and sweet message for Nayanthara, saying that she looked great (with love-struck emoji) like always. He also praised Keerthy Suresh and called her work as 'great job.'

Earlier, another celebrity linked to Annaatthe cast to express excitement was Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush. He said it was 'vintage Rajinism' and that he was too excited to his 'magic' on screen again. He added that it was ''storming the theatres' this Diwali.   

Annaatthe also stars Rajinikanth's former co-stars and veteran actors, Kushbu Sundar and Meena as well as Abhimanyu Singh, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, among others. 

