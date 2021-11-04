Last Updated:

'Annaatthe' Gets Mixed Reaction From Fans; Some Call It 'one Man Show' By Rajinikanth

Starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in lead roles, 'Annaatthe' is making a buzz in theatres since its release. Here's what fans wrote about the film on Twitter.

Written By
Vishnu V V
Annaatthe

Image: @Rajinikanth/Facebook


Star actor Rajinikanth enjoys a massive fan following across the country and is dearly known as the ‘Superstar’. Widely known for his blockbuster films like Shivaji the boss, Petta, and many more, Rajinikanth once again has left his fans enthralled with the Diwali release of his latest outing, Annaatthe. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film which sees the star actor in a fierce look is taking the theatres by storm.

The release date for Annaatthe was announced earlier and fans have been hyping the film ever since it hit theatres during Diwali festivities. Moreover, the film premiered on 1,193 screens internationally, becoming yet another mass release of the actor.

Starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in lead roles, Annaatthe is making a buzz inside theatres since its first show. This is the pair’s latest outing after Darbar. Much like the Superstar’s other outings, several celebrities also made their way to theatres to watch the film on its first show. However, despite the hype and high rush to the theatres, the film has received mixed reactions from the audience.

READ | Rajinikanth starrer 'Annaatthe' titled 'Peddanna' in Telugu: Find all details here

'Annaatthe' Twitter review

After its release, the film has been receiving mixed reactions from fans. While many fans noted that the film missed out on a good ending, a few others have claimed that the film has an emotional narrative. A few fans called it a one-man show by the Superstar. Here’s what Twitterati had to say about the action entertainer film. 

READ | Rajinikanth starrer ‘Annaatthe’ to premiere across 1,193 screens globally: Report

More about 'Annaatthe'

Last week, Annaatthe makers unveiled the film's most awaited trailer. The trailer had created a buzz on the internet as it introduced Rajinikanth's fierce avatar. Rajinikanth, in the film, dons the role of Kaalaiyan, a village president, who is devoted to his village folks and family, especially to his sister. He leads a simple and peaceful life with his partner and sister in the village. But, the entry of a villain, who threatens them disrupts their peaceful existence. A series of action sequences and drama follows as Kaalaiyan seeks revenge.

READ | Rajinikanth's fans sprinkle goat blood on 'Annaathe' first-look poster; associates condemn

Helmed by Siruthai Siva and produced by Sun Pictures, fans had high hopes in the film’s making. Apart from the Superstar, the film also stars actors like Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, and Jagapathi Babu. Rajinikanth last starred in the 2020 film Darbar, helmed by AR Murugados, which was a box office hit but received mixed reactions from critics. 

READ | George Maryan spills the beans on Rajinikanth's role in 'Annaathe' leaving fans elated

(Image: @Rajinikanth/Facebook)

READ | Rajinikanth and daughter Aishwarya's picture from sets of 'Annaathe' goes viral; See here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Annaatthe, rajinikanth, annaatthe twitter review
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com