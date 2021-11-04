'Annaatthe' Gets Mixed Reaction From Fans; Some Call It 'one Man Show' By Rajinikanth

Star actor Rajinikanth enjoys a massive fan following across the country and is dearly known as the ‘Superstar’. Widely known for his blockbuster films like Shivaji the boss, Petta, and many more, Rajinikanth once again has left his fans enthralled with the Diwali release of his latest outing, Annaatthe. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film which sees the star actor in a fierce look is taking the theatres by storm.

The release date for Annaatthe was announced earlier and fans have been hyping the film ever since it hit theatres during Diwali festivities. Moreover, the film premiered on 1,193 screens internationally, becoming yet another mass release of the actor.

Starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in lead roles, Annaatthe is making a buzz inside theatres since its first show. This is the pair’s latest outing after Darbar. Much like the Superstar’s other outings, several celebrities also made their way to theatres to watch the film on its first show. However, despite the hype and high rush to the theatres, the film has received mixed reactions from the audience.

'Annaatthe' Twitter review

After its release, the film has been receiving mixed reactions from fans. While many fans noted that the film missed out on a good ending, a few others have claimed that the film has an emotional narrative. A few fans called it a one-man show by the Superstar. Here’s what Twitterati had to say about the action entertainer film.

Siva and team has concentrated more on packaging elements than the depth of characterization



In one line #Annaatthe is a One man show of #SuperstarRajinikanth supported well by @immancomposer



Let's wait for the family audience view#AnnaattheDeepavali #AnnaattheThiruvizha — JSM Media Corp (@jsmmediacorp) November 4, 2021

@directorsiva Killledd It Brother!

What An Flim 👏😍

Loved It ☺️

Especially The Fight Scenes And Sentimental Scenes #Annaatthe 🥺🙏 pic.twitter.com/9smUN81Pq9 — Kalaiayyaan🤘 (@KalaiyaanRajini) November 4, 2021

#Annaththe receiving negative reviews ! — Troll Cinema ( TC ) (@Troll_Cinema) November 4, 2021

#Annaatthe Live Updates



Final Report: BELOW AVERAGE!



Though typical, the first half starts off well and is decently entertaining for the first hour. However, the sentimental scenes kick in and the movie turns boring, but is slightly saved by the GOOD interval bang.



1/3 — FDFSLiveAus (@FDFSLiveAus) November 4, 2021

And the second hero of the movie is @immancomposer



Has lit up with his BGM and colorful songs#AnnaattheFDFS #AnnaattheThiruvizha #Annaatthe #AnnaattheDeepavali



(Cont'd) — JSM Media Corp (@jsmmediacorp) November 4, 2021

More about 'Annaatthe'

Last week, Annaatthe makers unveiled the film's most awaited trailer. The trailer had created a buzz on the internet as it introduced Rajinikanth's fierce avatar. Rajinikanth, in the film, dons the role of Kaalaiyan, a village president, who is devoted to his village folks and family, especially to his sister. He leads a simple and peaceful life with his partner and sister in the village. But, the entry of a villain, who threatens them disrupts their peaceful existence. A series of action sequences and drama follows as Kaalaiyan seeks revenge.

Helmed by Siruthai Siva and produced by Sun Pictures, fans had high hopes in the film’s making. Apart from the Superstar, the film also stars actors like Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, and Jagapathi Babu. Rajinikanth last starred in the 2020 film Darbar, helmed by AR Murugados, which was a box office hit but received mixed reactions from critics.

(Image: @Rajinikanth/Facebook)