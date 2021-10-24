Rajinikanth's Daughter Soundarya To Launch App In Superstar's Voice; Read His Tweet

Monday is set to be a delightful day for Rajinikanth, his family, friends and fans. The veteran actor will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phakle Award. The Tamil superstar issued a statement a day before the honour.

He also shared that there was another special launch on Monday. Rajinikanth announced that his daughter, Soundarya was coming up with a new app. The app will also feature his voice and be a medium of expression.

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth to lauch app in superstar's voice

Rajinikanth took to Twitter to issue his statement. The 2.0 star shared that Monday was an important occasion for him with 'two special landmarks'. First, he highlighted that the prestigious honour of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Government of India was because of the 'love and support of the people'.

Rajinikanth then shared that Soundarya had 'pioneered' the making of a 'very useful app' for people and it is known as Hoote. He said that she was going to introduce it to the world from India.

The 70-year-old wrote that through the app, one could express their thoughts, wishes and ideas in the same way as people do in writing in any language of their choice. Rajinikanth then shared that the app would be launched in his voice, and that he was happy to launch the 'innovative, useful and first of its kind' app.

Soundarya shared her father's tweet and dropped Indian flap and gratitude emojis on the post.

This is not the first time that the father-daughter duo has collaborated professionally. She had first worked as a graphic designer on Rajinikanth's movies like Padayappa, Baba, and Sivaji: The Boss.

Later in 2014, they collaborated on the venture, Kochadaiiyaan. The film was a motion capture animated film. She worked as the director and graphic designer on the venture. She also made a special appearance in the song, Engae Pogudho Vaana.

The movie was an action period story and also starred Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Malayalam actress Shobana and among the other members of the cast were Aadhi Pinisetty, Jackie Shroff, R. Sarathkumar, Nassar and Rukmini Vijayakumar.

Soundarya was also the director of the movie Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 or VIP 2 starring her brother-in-law Dhanush.