Rakshit Shetty's Look From 'Sapta Sagaradaache Ello' Out, Fans Hail 'transformation'

The director of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, Hemanth Rao, recently shared the first look of the leading lady from his upcoming romantic drama that featured actor Rukmini Vasanth who will be playing the role of Priya. On March 11, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the director yet again took to his social media page to unveil the first look of actor Rakshit Shetty who will be playing the lead opposite Rukmini Vasanth in the movie. Rakshit Shetty also took to Instagram to share his look with his fans.

Rakshit Shetty unveils first look from his next movie

In the picture, Rakshit is flaunting his rugged look with long shaggy hair and a full beard on his face. He is wearing a plain black shirt and is posing away from the camera. The shot seems to be clicked in front of a mirror as we can see a glimpse of cracked glass in the top left corner of the image. Along with the picture, Rakshi wrote, "This one is going to be special. Introducing to you all, Manu from Sapta Sagaradaache Ello." The photograph is just one-half of the image and according to the director, on placing the released image of Rakshit and Rukmini side by side, the viewers will be able to see what the entire film poster looks like which shows the actors looking at each other.

Netizens react to Rakshit Shetty's Instagram photo

Fans of the actor were excited to get a glimpse of Rakshit's character from his upcoming movie and could not stop praising how good the actor looks in the poster. His comment section is flooded with heart and fire emojis. Television celeb Sheetal Shetty also commented on the actor's post with a "Woaah." One user commented, "Oh God! You look so damn cute" while another wrote, "Stunner." Read some of the fans comments on Rakshit's post right below:

'Sapta Sagaradaache Ello' Cast

The movie stars Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth in the lead roles of Manu and Priya respectively. The movie is an intense love story and Hemanth Rao had mentioned in a previous interview with Silverscreen India that the movie is going to be unlike all his other past films. The director aspires the film to make its space among some of the best classic films that Casablanca, Bandhana and many other films that the South Indian industry has to offer.

Rakshit Shetty's movies and other projects

Rakshit Shetty recently wrapped up the shoot of his film 777 Charlie directed by Kiranraj. The film is currently in the post-production stage and there have been no updates about the release date. The actor will start shooting for Sapta Sagaradaache Ello soon and according to the actor's Instagram story, he had aimed to finish reading the script of the movie on March 11.

