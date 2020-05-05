Rakul Preet Singh Shares Her Yoga Journey With A Throwback Pic Performing An Inversion

Rakul Preet Singh seems to be spending her time in quarantine missing her daily workouts. Reason for which, the actor posted a picture of herself performing a yoga pose on social media. The photo shared on Sunday has the actor talking about her yoga journey, emphasising the importance of balance in life. She wrote, "My yoga journey began in 2018 and since then it’s pure joy to do my practice everyday." (sic)

Check out the social media post:

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh Says Rice Is Not Fattening, Shares A 'plate Full Of Happiness'

Rakul Preet Singh, who is in Mumbai, Maharashtra, with her brother seems to be undeterred by the mundanity. The Marjaavaan actor keeps herself busy with her yoga classes and some reading time here and there. Just a few days ago, Rakul Preet Singh started her own Youtube channel where she posts her cooking video and much more. The earnings from the Youtube channel will go to PM's Relief Fund. Breaking the news to her fans through her social media, Rakul wrote: "A lot of time on hand so I thought of launching my YouTube channel which will have all things fun !! The revenue generated will go to @pmoindia fund !" (sic)

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh Plays Fun Childhood Games With Her Brother Aman Amid Lockdown; Watch

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh Reveals She Has Been Single For This Reason

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Ramesh Sippy's Shimla Mirchi. The movie, starring Rajkummar Rao, Hema Malini, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, narrates the tale of a mother and daughter, who fall in love with the same man. The Ramesh Sippy directorial could not collect the expected returns at the box office. Meanwhile, Rakul has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

She has Shankar's Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal. The movie, which is reportedly a political thriller, will narrate the story of a man who revolts against corrupt bureaucrats. The Shankar directorial's shooting is stalled due to the lockdown imposed by PM Modi, reportedly, the shooting of the upcomer will begin after lockdown ends.

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh Gives Out Fitness Challenge Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Watch

Besides the upcomer, Rakul Preet Singh also has Kashiv Nair's untitled film with Arjun Kapoor and another film with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez titled Attack. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh has been signed by the makers of Sivakarthikeyan's Aaylaan to play the titular role in the film. All of the above mentioned movies are slated to hit the marquee in the year ahead.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.