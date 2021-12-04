Ram Charan & Jr NTR Starrer 'RRR's Trailer Release Date Postponed; To Release On Dec 9

Several fans were left disappointed after makers of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer actioner flick RRR announced the postponement of its theatrical trailer release. The movie also featured Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles. Treating the eager fans, the makers recently announced the release date of its trailer.

RRR trailer release date announced

Taking to their official social media handles, makers of RRR announced that the theatrical trailer will be released on December 9. The announcement was made by unveiling the new poster of the film where Ram Charan and Jr NTR are seen running against the background of water and fire. The post was shared with the caption, ''#RRRTrailer out on December 9th. Gear up for a massive explosion #RRRTrailerOnDec9th #RRRMovie''

For the unversed, the trailer was set to release on December 3, however, it was postponed with the makers citing 'unforeseen circumstances' via a social media post. Appearing excited about the trailer release, Jr NTR shared the news with his followers with the caption promising a visual treat of high octane action as he wrote, ''Brace yourself for a sneak peek into India's biggest action drama. #RRRTrailer out on December 9th.''

More on RRR

Helmed by celebrated director SS Rajamouli, the Telugu-language period action drama film follows the story of two revolutionaries fighting for the freedom of the country. The film has been receiving major hype since its announcement owing to its intriguing posters and energetic songs ahead of the release. One of the tracks from the film titled Nacho Nacho became a viral hit on the internet along with the hook step featuring the lead actors.

The music video started a trend with many attempting the complex choreography fueling the anticipation for the film. Additionally, the makers released a soulful anthem titled Janani which received praises from the netizens for their outstanding visuals. Along with Ram Charan, Jr NTR. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the movie will also feature notable actors such as Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Allison Doody, Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in theatres on January 7 next year.

Image: Twitter/@RajamouliSS