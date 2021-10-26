Ram Charan & Kiara Advani Shoot For 'costliest Song In Telugu Cinema' In Pune: Reports

Actors Ram Charan and Kiara Advani began shooting for director Shankar's new project in Pune two days ago. The film was earlier referred to as RC 15 since it was Ram Charan's 15th film. Later, the filmmakers tentatively titled the film Vishwambhara. According to Telugucinema.com, both Charan and Advani are filming a song in the city. The report suggests the song is going to be the costliest song ever in the Telugu film industry.

Ram Charan & Kiara Advani shoot the costliest song ever?

According to the report, the film's regular shoot is underway and Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are reportedly shooting Telugu industry's 'costliest song' ever. Director Shankar, who is known for shooting lavish songs, will be filming the song for his highly-anticipated project for another 12 days. The helmer has reportedly come up with a unique concept for the duet on Charan and Advani.

The film is backed by producer Dil Raju, who has reportedly given Shankar a huge budget to shoot the film. The film and its songs are going to be a 'visual feast' on the screen, a source told the entertainment portal. The film will be shot on a budget of Rs 200 crores and its songs will set a new bar for the Telugu film industry.

Vishwambhara marks the first collaboration of Shankar and Ram Charan. The music will be scored by Thaman. The report suggests the film is touted to be a political thriller drama that is based on a government servant's journey of becoming the Chief Minister. Several reports suggest that the upcoming film is also a sequel to Shankar's Mudhalvan, in which a journalist becomes the Chief Minister for a day. The 1999 released Telugu drama was later remade in Hindi as Nayak that featured Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

Earlier in September, the filmmakers organised a big launch event in Hyderabad for the film. The mahurat shot was filmed during the mega event. Along with Charan, Advani, and Shankar, the event was attended by Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, filmmaker SS Rajamouli and actor Ranveer Singh on September 8. Furthermore, the film will be released pan-India and its release date is yet to be announced.

(Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani)