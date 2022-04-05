Ram Charan Celebrates 'RRR' Success, Gifts Gold Coins To Technicians & Crew Members

Ever since filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR has hit the theatres, fans have been showering their love by flocking to the theatres. After witnessing several delays, the film has been smashing box office records ever since it has been released, leaving the fan base excited and thrilled. The makers celebrated the success with a party where actor Ram Charan gifted a special surprise to the entire crew.

With the release, the makers have been really kind to the crew members and technicians for their constant support and keeping up the spirit even during the hard times. In a sweet gesture, Ram Charan acknowledged the efforts of the team by gifting gold coins to nearly 35 unit members of RRR.

Ram Charan gifts gold coins to RRR crew

According to various media reports, the actor expressed his gratitude towards the team by first inviting them over for a meal at his residence in Hyderabad and then presenting them with sweets and a gold coin each weighing 11.6 grams (worth about Rs 55,000-60,000). Several pictures of the actor from the sweet moments have gone viral on social media where he can be seen posing with the team while thanking them.

The other pictures were of the gold coins which had the name of the film RRR embossed on one side while the other side had Ram Charan on it. The technicians included various heads of filmmaking departments like direction and camera. They also included production managers, still photographers, accountants, and others.

Meanwhile, looking at the success of the film, Ram Charan arrived barefoot at Mumbai airport on Sunday as part of observing the 41-day long Ayyappa Deeksha. He was also mobbed by fans outside the Gaiety theatre when he made a surprise appearance at a screening of RRR.

On the other hand, RRR has taken the box office by storm. It minted a whopping of Rs184.59 Cr so far on its 10th day at the box office. Manobala Vijayabalan reported that the film now holds fifth place in the list of the highest-grossing Indian films in the entertainment industry. RRR has surpassed PK, Sanju, Baahubali, and other hit films to rise to fifth place. The SS Rajamouli directorial comes in fifth after Dangal at number one, followed by Baahubali 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Secret Superstar.

IMAGE: Instagram/fifafoozofficial