Last Updated:

'RRR': Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer Becomes Fifth Highest-grossing Indian Film

Ram Charan and Jr NTR are currently basking in the success of their hit film 'RRR', which hit the big screens on March 25 and created a buzz. Read further.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
RRR

Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie


Ram Charan and Jr NTR are currently basking in the success of their hit film RRR, which hit the big screens on March 25 and created a buzz. The period action film has been receiving praise from fans and followers of the much-loved stars and has also been doing exceedingly well at the box office. The film has also become the fifth highest-grossing Indian movie according to industry tracker, Manobala Vijayabalan.

RRR becomes the fifth highest-grossing Indian movie

RRR took the film industry by storm and has been hailed by fans, actors and critics as well. The film has minted a whopping ₹ 184.59 Cr so far on its 10th day at the box office. Manobala Vijayabalan reported that the film now holds fifth place in the list of the highest-grossing Indian films in the entertainment industry. RRR has surpassed PK, Sanju, Baahubali and other hit films to rise to fifth place. The SS Rajamouli directorial comes in fifth after Dangal at number one, followed by Baahubali 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Secret Superstar.

RRR Box Office collection

According to an analysis by Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of RRR minted a whopping ₹ 184.59 Cr in India on its 10th day on the big screens. This comes after a massive weekend collection as the film earned ₹ 13.50 Cr on Friday, ₹ 18 Cr on Saturday and a whopping ₹ 20.50 Cr on Sunday. His analysis also mentioned that the film will soon cross the ₹ 200 Cr mark, which will be Ram Charan and Jr NTR's first film to reach such a milestone. Analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to reveal the RRR box office collection across the world and announced that the film crossed the ₹ 800 cr mark at the global box office. 

READ | 'RRR': Kangana Ranaut hails 'unsung hero' of the magnum opus; calls SS Rajamouli 'king'

 

RRR plot

The hit film is all about two freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR and Alluri Sitarama Raju, portrayed by Ram Charan. Bheem is seen as a member of the Gond community on a quest to rescue his sister from the British, while Ram is a police officer. The duo becomes best friends, not knowing about the other's hidden agenda.

READ | 'RRR' box office collection, day 8: Ram Charan-Jr NTR magnum opus attains 'super hit' tag

Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie

READ | 'RRR' Box Office Collection Day 9: Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer nears another milestone
READ | 'RRR': Piyush Goyal cites film's record-breaking run as he lauds India's economic growth
READ | 'RRR' Box Office Collection, Day 10: SS Rajamouli's film crosses Rs 800-cr mark worldwide

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: RRR, Ram Charan, Jr NTR
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND