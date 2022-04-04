'RRR': Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer Becomes Fifth Highest-grossing Indian Film

Ram Charan and Jr NTR are currently basking in the success of their hit film RRR, which hit the big screens on March 25 and created a buzz. The period action film has been receiving praise from fans and followers of the much-loved stars and has also been doing exceedingly well at the box office. The film has also become the fifth highest-grossing Indian movie according to industry tracker, Manobala Vijayabalan.

RRR becomes the fifth highest-grossing Indian movie

RRR took the film industry by storm and has been hailed by fans, actors and critics as well. The film has minted a whopping ₹ 184.59 Cr so far on its 10th day at the box office. Manobala Vijayabalan reported that the film now holds fifth place in the list of the highest-grossing Indian films in the entertainment industry. RRR has surpassed PK, Sanju, Baahubali and other hit films to rise to fifth place. The SS Rajamouli directorial comes in fifth after Dangal at number one, followed by Baahubali 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Secret Superstar.

#RRR is now the 5th HIGHEST grossing Indian film of all time surpassing #PK movie. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 4, 2022

RRR Box Office collection

According to an analysis by Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of RRR minted a whopping ₹ 184.59 Cr in India on its 10th day on the big screens. This comes after a massive weekend collection as the film earned ₹ 13.50 Cr on Friday, ₹ 18 Cr on Saturday and a whopping ₹ 20.50 Cr on Sunday. His analysis also mentioned that the film will soon cross the ₹ 200 Cr mark, which will be Ram Charan and Jr NTR's first film to reach such a milestone. Analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to reveal the RRR box office collection across the world and announced that the film crossed the ₹ 800 cr mark at the global box office.

#RRRMovie has crossed ₹ 800 Crs Gross at the WW Box Office.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 3, 2022

RRR plot

The hit film is all about two freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR and Alluri Sitarama Raju, portrayed by Ram Charan. Bheem is seen as a member of the Gond community on a quest to rescue his sister from the British, while Ram is a police officer. The duo becomes best friends, not knowing about the other's hidden agenda.

Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie